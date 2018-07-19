The Hackett Group (HCKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research set a $22.00 price objective on The Hackett Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $19.24.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 103.8% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

