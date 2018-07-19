The Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. Macquarie set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Shares of KO opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $101,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 385.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

