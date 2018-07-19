TFI International (TFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TFI International (TSE:TFI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.74 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Shares of TFI opened at C$32.38 on Thursday. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$26.44 and a 52-week high of C$34.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, formerly TransForce Inc, is engaged in transportation and logistics services across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company’s segments include Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport and delivery of items across North America.

