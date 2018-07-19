Texas Instruments (TXN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.35.

Shares of TXN opened at $115.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $79.60 and a one year high of $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 43.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $5,805,738.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,009,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Niels Anderskouv sold 20,191 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $2,223,634.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,134,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

