Tesla Inc (TSLA) Receives $317.97 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $317.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $265.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $323.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.91. Tesla has a 12 month low of $244.59 and a 12 month high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.95). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 40.72% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total transaction of $1,077,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $671,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,813,518.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

