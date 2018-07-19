TESARO (TSRO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “TESARO's Zejula has performed well since its approval in early 2017, gaining majority of U.S. ovarian cancer market share in the PARP inhibitor segment. The drug also has bright prospects, given the tremendous demand for PARP inhibitors. Moreover, collaborations with several large pharma companies for the development of Zejula generates a cash flow stream for TESARO and enables sharing of R&D costs. TESARO’s efforts for label expansion of Zejula are also encouraging. However, TESARO is heavily dependent on Zejula for growth, which concerns us. Meanwhile, competition in the PARP inhibitor segment is rising with two other approved drugs and several companies developing their candidates. TESARO’s shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. Estimate movement has been mixed ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. TESARO has a negative record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Barclays upgraded TESARO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on TESARO to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of TESARO in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TSRO opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.21. TESARO has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $137.25.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.56) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. TESARO had a negative return on equity of 177.92% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1520.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. analysts predict that TESARO will post -10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TESARO news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $307,891.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of TESARO by 1.4% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,420,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,431,000 after buying an additional 145,442 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG increased its holdings in shares of TESARO by 55.8% in the first quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,629,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,124,000 after buying an additional 583,550 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TESARO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 573,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TESARO by 59.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,670,000 after buying an additional 179,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TESARO by 482.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after buying an additional 296,000 shares in the last quarter.

TESARO Company Profile

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

