Telefonica (TEF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Telefonica had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 6.25%. On average, analysts expect Telefonica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Telefonica stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Telefonica has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.2394 per share. This is a positive change from Telefonica’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%. Telefonica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telefonica to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telefonica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

