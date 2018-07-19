Telcoin (TEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.50 Million

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $35.50 million and approximately $100,856.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003987 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000497 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00471365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00172380 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022278 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00016274 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin launched on December 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,340,395,144 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

