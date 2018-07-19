Teladoc (TDOC) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.60

Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.60 and last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 34985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Teladoc from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teladoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teladoc to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. MED raised their price target on shares of Teladoc to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Teladoc in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Get Teladoc alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $89.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Teladoc Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 69,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $3,037,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,336.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 91,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $5,996,180.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,540. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Teladoc by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 180,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Teladoc by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 722,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,170,000 after purchasing an additional 311,591 shares during the last quarter.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.