TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. common stock (TSI) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -0.03

News articles about TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. common stock (NYSE:TSI) have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. common stock earned a news sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.9403028455776 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. common stock traded up $0.02, hitting $5.56, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 32,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,891. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. common stock has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc. common stock alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0698 per share. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. common stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

There is no company description available for TCW Strategic Income.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc. common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc. common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.