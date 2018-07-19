TCF Financial Co. (TCF) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 854,184 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. TCF Financial makes up 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $21,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 444,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,870,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,349,000 after buying an additional 1,367,517 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter Bell sold 9,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $246,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry N. Winslow sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $311,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Raymond James raised shares of TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. DA Davidson lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of TCF Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

TCF Financial traded down $0.07, hitting $25.40, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,017,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $27.34.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $355.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.56 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

