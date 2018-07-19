Taseko Mines (TGB) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Taseko Mines earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.3383465870707 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th.

Taseko Mines traded down $0.02, hitting $1.01, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,336. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.46.

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

