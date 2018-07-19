Targa Resources (TRGP) Receives Hold Rating from US Capital Advisors

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at US Capital Advisors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRGP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.27.

Shares of Targa Resources opened at $51.76 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -120.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 1.82%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $103,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

