TaaS Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $196,841.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. TaaS has a total market cap of $15.10 million and approximately $196,841.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TaaS has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One TaaS token can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00024913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bancor Network, Liqui and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004135 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000508 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00484280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00172490 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024242 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00016517 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001072 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Livecoin, Liqui and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

