SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,110 shares during the period. SYSCO accounts for 2.2% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of SYSCO worth $57,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SYSCO by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $9,008,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in SYSCO by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in SYSCO by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 90,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.83. 94,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,232. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $71.32.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $353,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,983.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,278,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $150,729,025.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at $308,013.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,139,967 shares of company stock worth $207,678,767. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

