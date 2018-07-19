Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) & Penn National Gaming (PENN) Financial Comparison

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE: SHO) and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn National Gaming has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sunstone Hotel Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Penn National Gaming does not pay a dividend. Sunstone Hotel Investors pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Penn National Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors $1.19 billion 3.17 $145.37 million $1.22 13.74 Penn National Gaming $3.15 billion 1.04 $473.46 million $8.98 3.98

Penn National Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Sunstone Hotel Investors. Penn National Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunstone Hotel Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunstone Hotel Investors and Penn National Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunstone Hotel Investors 1 7 3 0 2.18 Penn National Gaming 0 3 8 0 2.73

Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus target price of $16.81, suggesting a potential upside of 0.31%. Penn National Gaming has a consensus target price of $35.90, suggesting a potential upside of 0.53%. Given Penn National Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Penn National Gaming is more favorable than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Penn National Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Penn National Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Penn National Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunstone Hotel Investors 10.28% 4.41% 2.83% Penn National Gaming 17.04% -92.84% 1.61%

Summary

Penn National Gaming beats Sunstone Hotel Investors on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of May 7, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as PNRC Corp. and changed its name to Penn National Gaming, Inc. in 1994. Penn National Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

