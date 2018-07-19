Sumokoin Price Down 53% Over Last 7 Days (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Sumokoin has a market cap of $2.98 million and $277,849.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 53% against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00006466 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.01852760 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004014 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 15,082,889 coins and its circulating supply is 6,194,000 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

Sumokoin Coin Trading

Sumokoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.