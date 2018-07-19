Suedzucker (SZU) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report released on Monday morning.

SZU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.75 ($13.82) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, equinet set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.77 ($17.38).

Suedzucker stock opened at €12.62 ($14.84) on Monday. Suedzucker has a 52 week low of €14.59 ($17.16) and a 52 week high of €23.97 ($28.20).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

