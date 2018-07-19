Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SBBP. BidaskClub raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $14.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Strongbridge Biopharma opened at $5.30 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $232.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.93. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 1,224.30% and a negative net margin of 1,032.62%. equities analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk purchased 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $55,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,432,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 522,875 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,590,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

