Stralem & Co. Inc. Sells 78,970 Shares of Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Stralem & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 78,970 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises 3.4% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,848,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $666,857,000 after purchasing an additional 841,161 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,540,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $469,800,000 after purchasing an additional 251,614 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,505,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,854,000 after purchasing an additional 468,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,927,000 after purchasing an additional 683,337 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,063,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,401,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $95.45. 35,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,742. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Aptiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aptiv to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Aptiv from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

In related news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $802,869.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

