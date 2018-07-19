Stralem & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Stralem & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,740 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.25.

Chubb traded down $1.88, reaching $133.12, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 100,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,065. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $123.96 and a twelve month high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 135 shares of company stock worth $19,612 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

