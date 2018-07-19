Storiqa (STQ) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Storiqa (CURRENCY:STQ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Storiqa has a total market capitalization of $36.49 million and approximately $560,665.00 worth of Storiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storiqa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, CoinFalcon and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Storiqa has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003992 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000511 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00484645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00173908 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024095 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00016439 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Storiqa Profile

Storiqa launched on October 3rd, 2017. Storiqa’s total supply is 11,287,544,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,031,201,219 tokens. The Reddit community for Storiqa is /r/storiqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storiqa is crowdsale.storiqa.com . Storiqa’s official Twitter account is @storiqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storiqa’s official message board is medium.com/@storiqa

Buying and Selling Storiqa

Storiqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storiqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

