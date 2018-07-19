STONECASTLE Fin/COM (BANX) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.16

Media coverage about STONECASTLE Fin/COM (NASDAQ:BANX) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. STONECASTLE Fin/COM earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.8007938947573 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

STONECASTLE Fin/COM traded down $0.12, hitting $22.72, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 13,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,609. STONECASTLE Fin/COM has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $148.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.20.

Get STONECASTLE Fin/COM alerts:

STONECASTLE Fin/COM (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that STONECASTLE Fin/COM will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. STONECASTLE Fin/COM’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BANX. Zacks Investment Research raised STONECASTLE Fin/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised STONECASTLE Fin/COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM in a report on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 target price on STONECASTLE Fin/COM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on STONECASTLE Fin/COM in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STONECASTLE Fin/COM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

STONECASTLE Fin/COM Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for STONECASTLE Fin/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STONECASTLE Fin/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.