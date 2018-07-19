Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) CEO Sells $6,636,000.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $6,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Wednesday, June 20th, Katrina Lake sold 200,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $5,162,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Katrina Lake sold 200,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $4,090,000.00.

Shares of Stitch Fix opened at $34.24 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFIX. KeyCorp began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.