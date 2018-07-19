Steris PLC (STE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $640.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) to report sales of $640.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $644.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $638.20 million. Steris posted sales of $607.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steris will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Steris.

Get Steris alerts:

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Steris had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

In other Steris news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $123,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,414 shares of company stock worth $6,610,644. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STE. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $4,903,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Steris traded up $0.82, hitting $111.31, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,982. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Steris has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $111.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The company's Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steris (STE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.