Stelac Advisory Services LLC Takes $125,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. KHP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Howard Weil lowered Valero Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.65.

Shares of Valero Energy traded up $0.35, reaching $107.00, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,425. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total value of $121,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $10,364,316.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629,262.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

