Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.94. 838,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,297. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

