Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $12.86 Million Position in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (CIU)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CIU) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,618 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF were worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,856,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,103,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,522,000 after purchasing an additional 777,444 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF traded up $0.17, hitting $106.58, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 377,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,592. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.71 and a 12-month high of $110.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2686 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, formerly iShares Barclays Intermediate Credit Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expense, of the investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays U.S.

