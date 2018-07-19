State Auto Financial Corp (STFC) SVP Sells $99,530.83 in Stock

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Steven Eugene English sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $99,530.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,936.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Eugene English also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 11th, Steven Eugene English sold 2,332 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $72,292.00.

On Friday, June 29th, Steven Eugene English sold 20,234 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $619,565.08.

On Friday, May 25th, Steven Eugene English sold 12,025 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $361,471.50.

Shares of State Auto Financial opened at $31.60 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. State Auto Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 11th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 60.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 66.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

