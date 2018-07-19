Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Trading Up -8.3%

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF)’s share price was up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 2,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,844,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on STAF shares. ValuEngine raised Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.72.
Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.
