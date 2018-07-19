Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Trading Up -8.3%

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF)’s share price was up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 2,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,844,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STAF shares. ValuEngine raised Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.72.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.28). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 536.00%. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.02 million. sell-side analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

