Square (SQ) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Square traded as high as $71.05 and last traded at $70.97, with a volume of 410857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.13.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Square from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Square from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.37.

In other Square news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 5,315 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $324,905.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $26,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 472,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,026,619.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,250,315 shares of company stock worth $75,822,456 over the last 90 days. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 20.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,347,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,906,000 after purchasing an additional 752,364 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $180,818,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Square by 82.2% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 2,540,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,219 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 22.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,110,000 after purchasing an additional 331,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Square by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,527,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,171,000 after purchasing an additional 84,011 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -706.80 and a beta of 4.32.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Square had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

