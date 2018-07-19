Sports Direct International (SPD) PT Raised to GBX 450

Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 400 ($5.29) to GBX 450 ($5.96) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sports Direct International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.29) to GBX 520 ($6.88) in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 365.50 ($4.84).

Shares of Sports Direct International opened at GBX 436.10 ($5.77) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Sports Direct International has a 12 month low of GBX 280.20 ($3.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 424.40 ($5.62).

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and accessories. It operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, International Sports Retail, Brands, and Premium Lifestyle. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, and equipment under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

