SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,291,092 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the June 15th total of 21,708,273 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,962,688 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $219,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $310,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF opened at $50.08 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.1673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Retail ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

