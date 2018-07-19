SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,755,817 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 75,019,278 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,762,737 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,701,000. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,678,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 134.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 777,915 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,421,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 674.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 547,852 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XOP opened at $42.45 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $45.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a $0.0712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

