SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Holdings Increased by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.5% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 92,569.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,335,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315,847 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 39,828.7% during the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,136,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $77,822,000. American Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,721.1% during the 1st quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,621,000 after purchasing an additional 402,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $48,580,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $115.81. 1,830,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,258,559. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

