SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.6% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,288,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.11. 195,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,275. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $49.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.5167 per share. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

