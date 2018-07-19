SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,481 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,391,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,174,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 187,274 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 79,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 198,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF traded down $0.03, hitting $35.69, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 593,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,960,975. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $37.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

