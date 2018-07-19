S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Position Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,176 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 46.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20,684.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 165,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 164,237 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.27. 813,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,336. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $147.07 and a 12 month high of $214.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 267.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “$214.26” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.79.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total value of $791,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,852,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 508 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $105,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $1,278,174. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

