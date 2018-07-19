Sony (SNE) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Sony (NYSE:SNE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sony earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8177130468817 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Sony alerts:

SNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.29 price target on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

NYSE SNE opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sony has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $54.03.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1,951 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,993.05 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $21.90 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Sony will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. It offers LCD televisions, optical pickups, mobile phones, tablets, audio equipment and video conference systems, batteries, broadcast and professional-use video equipment, and DVD-players/recorders; and Blu-ray Disc players and recorders, ROMs, CDs, DVDs, and UMDs.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.