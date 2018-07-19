Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) Stock Price

Media coverage about Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Shinhan Financial Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 44.9014887208431 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shinhan Financial Group opened at $39.59 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $50.37.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 17.23%. analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

