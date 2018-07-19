Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Avista (AVA) Share Price

News headlines about Avista (NYSE:AVA) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Avista earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.8818799511753 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,028. Avista has a one year low of $42.74 and a one year high of $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). Avista had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $388.75 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total value of $400,596.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,059.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.32, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,809 shares of company stock worth $621,532 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

