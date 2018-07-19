Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Inovalon (INOV) Share Price

News headlines about Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Inovalon earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.5312705523977 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.20. 5,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,261. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $92.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 36,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $366,427.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,967.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $1,169,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,842.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 164,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,207. Insiders own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

