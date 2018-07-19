Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund (PAI) Share Price

Headlines about Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8750850087438 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of PAI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.51. 19,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,675. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st.

