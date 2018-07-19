Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Central Federal (CFBK) Share Price

News coverage about Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Central Federal earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.6853785900783 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Central Federal traded down $0.05, hitting $2.52, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 3,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Central Federal has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.20.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Federal had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Central Federal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.

About Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank that provides various financial services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

