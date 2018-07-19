Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Magyar Bancorp (MGYR) Share Price

News coverage about Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) has trended somewhat negative on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Magyar Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 44.9607305931837 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Magyar Bancorp traded up $0.24, hitting $12.45, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 million, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of -0.18. Magyar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 3.65%.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.