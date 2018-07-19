Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Stock Price

News stories about LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LightPath Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.3985124673901 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

LightPath Technologies traded down $0.06, hitting $2.54, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 178,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,038. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.39. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 million. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 26.31%. analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.90.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light.

