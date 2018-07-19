Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Share Price

Media coverage about Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wayside Technology Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.9891981119449 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:WSTG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,418. Wayside Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $64.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.24.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $40.55 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

In related news, CEO Simon F. Nynens sold 2,700 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,333.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Simon F. Nynens sold 1,801 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $25,664.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,344.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,920 shares of company stock worth $226,925. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

