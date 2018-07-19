Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tahoe Resources (TAHO) Share Price

Media stories about Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tahoe Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.1585233676767 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Tahoe Resources alerts:

Shares of Tahoe Resources stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 196,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,723. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.22. Tahoe Resources has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $139.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.42 million. Tahoe Resources had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Tahoe Resources will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TAHO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tahoe Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tahoe Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tahoe Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tahoe Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tahoe Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Tahoe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tahoe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.