Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Infoblox (BLOX) Share Price

Media coverage about Infoblox (NYSE:BLOX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Infoblox earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 47.2717498931817 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:BLOX remained flat at $$26.45 during trading hours on Thursday. Infoblox has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

About Infoblox

Infoblox Inc (Infoblox) is a United States-based company, which delivers Actionable Network Intelligence to enterprise, government and service provider customers across the world. The Company’s products include core network services, such as domain name system (DNS), dynamic host configuration protocol (DHCP), Internet protocol address manager (IPAM) data documentation initiative (DDI); Private Cloud/Virtualization; Public/Hybrid Cloud; Reporting and Analytics, and Network Insight.

