Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Stock Price

Headlines about SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SCYNEXIS earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2532317223894 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

SCYX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.86. 321,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 9,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.78%. equities analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCYX shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.14.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

